BBL 2022-23: The squads, captains and coaches of all 8 teams for Big Bash League Season 12

The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 season starts with the round-robin phase of the tournament which is scheduled to run from 13 December 2022 to 4 February 2023.

In season 12 of BBL, eight teams will battle in double round-robin format with the top five teams heading into the playoffs - Eliminator, Qualifier, Knockout, Challenger and the Final. A total of 61 matches will be played across 17 venues.

While the round robin phase concludes on January 25, the Eliminator, Qualifier and Knockout finals will be held from January 27-29 with the Challenger and decider to take place the following weekend on February 2 and 4 2023.

The venues for the playoff stages are yet to be announced. Top white-ball players like Marcus Stoinis, Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid and more will be among the players in action.

Now, lets take a look at the BBL 2022-23 squads, captains and coaches of all 8 teams for Big Bash League season 12: