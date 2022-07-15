BBL 2022 Player Draft: Rashid Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard Join Over 100 Players

Melbourne, July 15: Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, among the biggest names to ever play in the Big Bash League, have joined the BBL 2022 Draft for player selection.

The world-class trio, all highly sought after by T20 clubs and leagues around the world, will take part in BBL 12 if selected at the inaugural Draft for overseas players.

Rashid Khan: He requires little introduction to BBL fans, particularly those in Adelaide after five successful seasons in Strikers’ blue. The Afghan leg-spinner is arguably the greatest bowler in BBL history, with his 92 wickets in 61 appearances the most among the competition’s international players.

Joining Rashid are another five players from Afghanistan including Qais Ahmad, who has played in three previous BBL campaigns for the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

Leading the charge of West Indian stars to embrace the BBL is all-rounder Kieron Pollard, the world’s most experienced T20 player. In a record 598 career T20 matches since his 2006 debut, Pollard has amassed 11,670 runs – the third highest career aggregate of any player – and 309 wickets.

His middle-order hitting and canny seam bowling has previously been on show at the Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

Joining him is Dwayne Bravo, the all-time leading T20 wicket taker with 596 career scalps. One of cricket’s most flamboyant personalities, Bravo is known to BBL fans from his stints with the Sydney Sixers, Stars and alongside Pollard at the Renegades.