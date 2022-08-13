BCB appoint Shakib Al Hasan as Bangladesh captain for Asia Cup, T20 World Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 13: Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al Hasan had recently found himself on the outs with the national team cricket board. But on Saturday, the all rounder was appointed captain for the national side for the upcoming ICC tournaments.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed the seasoned campaigner captain of the T20 side for the upcoming Asia Cup, the New Zealand tri-series and the T20 World Cup set to be held Down Under.

The Asia Cup, which was moved from the trouble-ridden Sri Lanka to UAE, is set to be held at the end of this month, while the showpiece T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November.

On Saturday, the BCB named Shakib as skipper, ending weeks of uncertainty on the player’s availability.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shakib and the Board were locked in battle, as the board asked the all rounder to choose between playing for the national team or keeping his endorsement with a 'betting company’ Betwinner News. Shakib had gone on to end his deal and the BCB appointed him skipper of the Bangladesh T20 side. Earlier he had been named Test captain in June after Mominul Haque stepped down.

Naming Shakib as captain, the BCB also announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played from August 27. Bangladesh made several changes in their T20I squad for the Asia Cup, with Liton Das ruled out of the tournament due to injuries.

Middle-order batter Sabbir Rahman, who last played a T20I in 2019, returns to the squad, while Mushfiqur Rahim, who was rested for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, is also back. There was no place for Shoriful Islam, Munim Shahriar and Najmul Hossain Shanto in the team.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin returned despite a recurring back problem, while fast bowler Ebadot Hossain was also included in the squad. Nurul Hasan was also named in the squad despite a finger injury, with the BCB saying they are expecting an update on him on August 21.

Bangladesh's squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nurul Hasan, Taskin Ahmed.

(Source: Inputs from PTI)