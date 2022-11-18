BCCI calls applications for 5 national selectors; ends tenure of Chetan Sharma panel

Mumbai, November 18: Post India’s semifinal exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the BCCI decided to appoint a new national selection panel, as the governing body on Friday (November 18) invited applications for the post of selectors.

The application, as mentioned in a mail by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, includes opening for 5 selectors, naturally one will be the chief of national selectors.

The deadline to file the applications for the posts is November 28, 6 PM IST. It also means that the tenure of the current panel headed by Chetan Sharma has been cut short.

Other than Chetan (North), the other selectors are Sunil Joshi (South), Debasish Mohanty (East), Harvinder Singh (Central). There is an unfilled vacancy of a selector from the West. Abey Kuruvilla was the selector from the West but he had completed the term in 2021 and the post remaiend unfilled till this date.

In the current panel, Mohanty is also close to completing the maximum tenure but others have full term of two years left with them in their four-year term.

The last selection the current panel made was for India's white ball tour to New Zealand and the full-fledged tour to Bangladesh. The current selectors are watching the Vijay Hazare Trophy but they are yet to receive any communication from the BCCI regarding the decision.