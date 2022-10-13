Womens Indian Premier League (WIPL) set to be launched in 2023

New Delhi, October 13: The Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) looks set to become a reality, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plotting a March 2023 launch following next year's Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The men's short-form league is one of the largest across any sport by revenue around the globe, and has helped usher in an era of white-ball dominance to cricket over the past decade and a half.

The BCCI has now announced plans to state associations outlining a five-team tournament to run in between the aforementioned international tournament and the men's Indian Premier League.

The proposals concede a likely clash with the inaugural season of the Women's Pakistan Super League, but showcase a belief there will be a place in the Future Tours Programme cycle for a fixed place.

The WIPL will succeed the Women's T20 Challenge, its precursor in the 20-over format in the country, though where the teams will hail from remains up in the air.

The Women's T20 World Cup, meanwhile, will see India go in search of silverware in South Africa, having been beaten in the 2020 final by Australia last time.