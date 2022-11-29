BCCI sets base price of franchise in Womens IPL at Rs 400 crore: Reports

Mumbai, Nov 29: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided the base price of the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL). The WIPL, which marks its debut in 2023, is set to start with a five-team domestic T20 tournament. As per reports, the base price of a franchise is set at Rs 400 crore.

The BCCI, last month, conveyed its plan to state associations outlining a five-team tournament to run next year. The T20 competition involving top women cricketers in India and the world will be held in between the Women's T20 World Cup and the men's Indian Premier League.

The Women's IPL was approved by the General Body of the BCCI on October 18 at the 91st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai. A tender document for e-auction will be floated soon by the cricket board. All the existing IPL franchises can also participate in the e-auction.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will feature 20 league games with teams playing each other twice. The table toppers will get a direct entry into the final, while the second and third-place teams will battle out in the Eliminator. Each team can have no more than five overseas cricketers in the playing eleven.

"To have a well balance of domestic & international players and to have competitive teams, it has been tentatively decided to have five teams for WIPL. Each team can comprise a maximum of eighteen players where no team can have more than six overseas players," stated a note sent out by BCCI to all state associations.

