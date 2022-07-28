BCCI should allow Indian cricketers to participate in foreign T20 leagues: Gilchrist

Bengaluru, July 28: Australian legend Adam Gilchrist on Thursday opened up on Indian cricketers not taking part in T20 leagues outside the country.

Gilchrist urged the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) to let the Indian cricketers play in overseas T20 leagues like the Big Bash League in Australia. Currently, the BCCI does not allow the Indian cricketers to play in leagues outside the country to maintain exclusivisity of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"It will be wonderful (if the Indian players are allowed to play in overseas T20 leagues), I personally feel that it won't diminish the IPL, it will only grow them as a brand. If they (Indian players) can play in Australia or South Africa," PTI quoted Gilchrist. "But the challenge is we are all playing our domestic seasons at the same time, so that is a hard thing, isn't it?," added the wicketkeeping legend.

Gilchrist's suggestion came after a day he questioned the growing dominance of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises in world cricket. However, the three-time World Cup winner maintained he was not against the most world's most popular T20 league.

"I'm not criticising the IPL, but why won't Indian players come and play in the Big Bash league? I've never had an open and honest answer: Why are some leagues accessing every player in the world? No Indian player plays in any other T20 league. I am not saying in a provocative sense, but is that a fair question?" he asked.

"I really want to highlight (that the) six seasons (I played in the IPL) I loved it. It was a great experience. It is the premier T20 competition in the world, but it is important to allow other boards and countries to prosper as well," he added.

Need to be patient with Rishabh Pant

Gilchrist once again praised India's swashbuckling wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and urged the Indian board to be patient with him when things go awry. "He (Pant) is one of the most exciting cricketers to watch, I think he just lights up a stage, and makes an electric atmosphere when he is playing, that is wonderful," Gilchrist said.

"The BCCI, the management and the selectors will just need to be patient with him. A few innings if he doesn't score they shouldn't be too harsh on him, because you don't want to suppress the natural flair," he signed off.

Source: PTI