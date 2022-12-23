Ben Stokes: Chennai Super Kings pay INR 16.25 crore to get the England captain in the IPL Auction
Ben Stokes became the third most expensive player in the history of IPL after his move to Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2023 auction.
The England all-rounder fetched INR 16.25 crore in the auction and will be joining MS Dhoni at the Chennai set-up.
Ben Stokes took part in the auction after missing out in the IPL 2022. Stokes, a perennial performer for England across all formats, was expected to fetch a big amount in the auction table. He has played for Rising Pune Supergiants and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in previous years.
The elite all-rounder has been a top performer for the English side. His hard-hitting and ability to finish matches, coupled with an excellent bowling prowess was always a lucrative incentive for the franchisees to go berserk in the auction table. And Stokes' price tag lived up to the billing.
Ben Stokes IPL Stats:
IPL Matches: 43
Runs: 920
Highest Score: 107
Strike Rate: 134
Wickets: 28