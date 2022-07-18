Stokes set to say ODI farewell at home ground as England face South Africa

London, July 18: Ben Stokes will say farewell to ODI cricket when England face South Africa in the first game of a three-match series.

England's Test captain announced on Monday that Tuesday's clash at his home ground at Durham will be his last in 50-over international cricket.

It will bring down the curtain on a spectacular career in this format, Stokes' defining moment coming when he helped guide England to glory in the 2019 World Cup final.

Stokes scored a remarkable 84 not out and a subsequent eight in the Super Over as England won on the boundary countback rule after an astonishing game against New Zealand ended in a tie.

He began that tournament by claiming a stunning one-handed catch at The Oval against South Africa to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

The player who bowled the delivery for that wicket is back in the England squad, Adil Rashid returning after being granted permission to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca by the ECB.

Rashid will give England a leg-spin option they sorely lacked across 2-1 T20I and ODI series defeats to India, who prospered in part due to the effectiveness of their own legbreak bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa are without captain Temba Bavuma due to an elbow injury, meaning Keshav Maharaj will captain the side in his absence.

With the ODI series not forming part of the World Cup Super League, in which England are first but South Africa are outside the top eight in 11th, the Proteas have also elected to rest fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

CAN STOKES SIGN OFF IN STYLE?

Stokes is 81 runs away from reaching 3,000 in ODI cricket. He will want to bow out on a high at The Riverside Ground, and the omens are good for him reaching that milestone as he has scored over 80 in each of his last two ODIs against South Africa (101 and 89).

SHAMSI EXCITED FOR ENGLAND TEST

Wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi has excelled against England in ODI cricket and is ready for the challenge of facing a star-studded batting line-up.

He is five wickets away from 50 for South Africa in men's ODIs and has an ODI bowling average of 24 against England, his best against any team (min. two innings).

Shamsi told ESPNCricinfo: "I've always wanted to get the best guy out on the opposition team.

"England is blessed with many good guys, so that's really exciting for me. It's something I'm proud of when I play: it's a great opportunity to be bowling against very good players and having an opportunity to get them out."