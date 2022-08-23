Ben Stokes undecided on IPL 2023 participation, decision based on Englands Test schedule

40-over ODIs

With Cricket South Africa's new T20 league and UAE's ILT20 starting next year, the international bilateral calendar is increasingly getting choc-a-bloc with the relevance of ODIs being questioned.

A case in point has to be Stokes' decision to quit the format in which he played 105 games with nearly 3000 runs and 74 wickets, including a top-score in 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

“It is a great question at the moment with how much cricket is being played around the world,” he said. “The last thing anybody wants is a format, I don't know, be taken away from people. Maybe there is a way, ICC can look at. Maybe restructuring the schedule or redoing the format.”

Just like 'The Hundred' exists alongside T20, Stokes suggested trying out 40-over one dayers, something that was prevalent in English county circuit with a tournament called pro-40, which was played till some years back.

“You look at England now with 'The Hundred', they are making a completely new format but that still goes alongside the T20 version. Something can be looked at. It is my own personal view that they could look at maybe turning 50 overs into 40 overs.

“When I first started playing professional cricket, there was CB40 and that was a really good format to play. Nowadays, it would just be an extended version of T20 cricket and I personally think you would end up seeing the same scores, anyway in 40 overs that you do in 50 overs.”

He feels 40-overs-a-side could be solution. "Because there is so much cricket, is there a way that schedule and formats can be looked at to still keep the 3 formats, but maybe less cricket? If you look at 40 overs than 50 overs, I think that can be a solution.”

Retirement from ODIs

The decision to quit ODIs was a "tough one" for Stokes but his gut feeling told him that he needed to take that call in order to prolong his career.

“It is a pretty tough decision but at the same time, it was made easy for me. I always had it at the back of my mind that I would have to walk away from one of the white-ball formats.

“I just did not know which one, and I wasn't going to make a decision until I was clear in my mind which one it was.”

The inner call came during the India ODI series and the decision was a quick one. “You hear people say who have retired from many things, they say 'when you know, you know'. So it was after the first ODI against India at the Oval, when I finished that game it was my moment of 'when you know, you know'.

“(It) Almost hit me in the face, just like that. As hard it was to know that I won't be playing this format anymore, it was also a decision that was made easy because of how quickly it hit me.”

Focus on mental health

Stokes has had an eventful life with his share of controversies and some amazing highs in his illustrious career so far.

However, there was a point in his life, when he felt low and understood he needed to focus on his mental health rather than living out of suitcases which was exhausting him.

So, was it hard making a documentary on himself where he had to speak on things which are deeply personal?

“When people say how hard it was? No, it was not because when I decided, that is something I want to do, in terms of making a documentary. I specifically said that I don't want this documentary to be all about making myself look good.

“It is an opportunity for me to just show the people who I am. I think very rarely, sportsmen are able to do that," Stokes said.