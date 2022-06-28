Ben Stokes warns India: England are going to continue aggressive cricket in Edgbaston Test

London, June 28: India will face England in the 5th Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on July 1 and the home captain Ben Stokes has a word of warning for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Prepare for the onslaught! England played an aggressive brand of cricket against New Zealand recently while winning the series 3-0 and twice in the last fortnight they chased down targets close to 300.

Stokes, though admitted that India is a different opposition, indicated that they can also expect to receive the same treatment in the one-off Test.

"Regardless of the opposition, we're still going to have the same mindset," Stokes told reporters after England won the third Test to complete a 3-0 sweep against New Zealand.

Stokes, the much-sought-after all-rounder, who was on a mental health break from cricket at the time of the fourth Test against India in 2021, said: "Obviously, it's going to be a completely different opposition, with their attack and players as well.

“We'll be concentrating on what we've done well over these last three games and look to continue that against India on Friday,” he said.

Stokes expressed happiness that England players were able to adhere to the new team policy set out by him and coach Brendon McCullum.

"I knew that everyone would buy into the new mentality me and Brendon set out, but I didn't think it would go this well to be honest," said Stokes.