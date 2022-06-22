Big Bash League: BBL 2022 Player Draft Dates, Players, New Rules, Retention -- All You Need To Know

Melbourne, June 22: Ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL 2022), the Cricket Australia on Wednesday (June 22) has announced the introduction of BBL 12 draft to recruit overseas as well as domestic cricketers.

The BBL Draft, to be held in the coming months, will give all the Clubs the opportunity to recruit up to three primary overseas players for their 2022 squads.

Nominations for the Draft have opened on Wednesday (June 22) to players from across the world. The BBL, alongside our Clubs, have been in positive conversations with players and agents for some time and look forward to announcing the first nominations.

Additionally, the BBL 2022 contracting embargo has now been lifted, meaning clubs are able to enter binding discussions with Australian players.

There are no changes to the mechanisms by which domestic players are recruited.

Alistair Dobson, CA General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said: “The BBL 12 is shaping up as the most hotly anticipated season yet, with the best of the Big Bash on display on and off the field. At the forefront of this will be the BBL 12 Draft, which elevates the recruitment of overseas players to a new level.

“The Draft is designed to attract the best available players, excite fans for the upcoming season and provide new opportunities for Clubs and the League. We look forward to announcing the first group of nominations soon.

“We’d like to thank our Clubs and the Australian Cricketers’ Association for working with us on building the Draft and look forward to the event itself.”

Trent Woodhill, Big Bash Leagues’ Player Acquisition and Cricket Consultant, said: “The BBL has a long history of bringing the biggest names to Australia and we expect it to be an even more attractive proposition with the introduction of the Draft.

“The Draft will create a new layer of strategic decision making for players and Clubs alike, as well as new levels of anticipation for the upcoming season.

“Feedback from players and agents around the world to the Draft concept has been very positive. They know what a great experience a summer in Australia is and we are anticipating a strong group of nominations in the near future.”