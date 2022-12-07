Big Blow to India! Rohit Sharma injures thumb, undergoes scans during 2nd ODI against Bangladesh

Dhaka, December 7: Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla stadium here on Wednesday (December 7).

The Indian management said the team medical teams has assessed the Indian captain and now Rohit has gone for scans, said a communique from the BCCI media team. Rohit’s future participation in the series will be decided after receiving the scan reports.

Earlier, Bangladesh decided to bat first in the second ODI and they are leading the three-match series 1-0 after a thrilling 1-wicket win in the first one-dayer.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Rohit said: “We have to play good cricket and I hope bowling first now, we can restrict them to a decent score and bat well. We have two changes.

“Axar Patel is back and he replaces Shahbaz Ahmed. Kuldeep Sen is not available for selection, so we have got Umran Malik in place of him.

Going back to the drawing board and understanding how we need to play on this conditions, just the basic talk about what we need to do with the bat and how to handle certain bowlers. Had good training session yesterday, and hopefully we can come out and replicate those learnings,” said Rohit.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.