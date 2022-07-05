Big Setback For Team India: ICC Imposes 40 Per Cent Fine, Dock 2 WTC Points After Defeat Against England

Birmingham, July 5: India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

India had also lost the Test match by 7 wickets as England chased down a mammoth 378 runs.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Staff, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Advertisement Advertisement