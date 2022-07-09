Birmingham police arrest a person for racial abuse of India fans at Edgbaston Stadium

Birmingham, July 9: Birmingham Police on Friday (July 9) said that a fan has been arrested for a 'racially aggravated public order offence', following reports of racist behaviour during the fifth rescheduled Test match between India and England at Edgbaston.

A number of allegations were made on social media following the close of the Day 4 of the match, which England won by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday," Birmingham Police said in a statement.

"He remains in custody for questioning," the statement further added.

Several Indian fans made claims on Twitter that they had faced racist abuse from other fans during the match towards the end of Day 4.

The incident was also highlighted on Twitter by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of racism at the club had rocked English cricket last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Earlier, Warwickshire Country Cricket Club promised to work harder to deliver its zero tolerance approach against racism on the premises of its home venue, Edgbaston Stadium.

What is Bazball: McCullum

The Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes era of England cricket are off to an excellent start with the team prevailing in all four of their Tests so far under the new regime.

The most amazing part of this current run has been the four straight successful run chases of targets greater than 250 runs and the way in which England have approached those innings.

The term 'Bazball' has been echoing in the cricket world for the past few weeks thanks to the attacking style England have adopted under McCullum's charge.

But the former New Zealand captain mentioned that this playing style could at times be over-simplified and misunderstood.

"I don't have any idea what 'Bazball' is. It's not just all crash and burns, if you look at the approach, and that's why I don't really like that silly term that people are throwing out there," ICC quoted McCullum saying to SEN radio.