India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood out of the First Test, may miss the Second Test too

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is potentially ruled out of the first two Test matches against India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test starts in Nagpur on February 9 and the Aussie bowler looks certain to miss the match, as he is suffering with an Achilles injury on his left leg.

The injury happened in the Sydney Test last month against South Africa and that may keep him out. The player was not involved in the action at the training camp in Alur before the start of the series. The bowler will resume bowling on February 7 and it doesn't look he will be fit for the Nagpur assignment.

Along with that, Hazlewood may also be out of the second Test in Delhi given the short gap between the matches. It will come as a big blow for the visitors as they are already without Mitchell Starc for the first part of the series.

"Not sure about the first Test. It's still a few days away but it's sneaking up pretty quickly. Second one is obviously straight after as well. So, we'll play it by ear over the next week and next few days and hopefully Tuesday goes well," Hazlewood said before Australia's final training session at the KSCA stadium on Sunday (February 5).

The Aussie spearhead has had a struggle with injuries as he has only played 4 Test matches in the last two years, never playing more than a match in a series. Side strain kept the 32-year-old out of the final three Tests against West Indies, while he injured his Achilles in the only match that he played against the Proteas in Sydney.

Amid the Hazlewood saga, Scott Boland is set to play his first overseas Test. The Victoria-born bowler has played 6 Tests for his country, all within Australia. Boland made his debut against England in 2021 and so far has picked up 28 wickets in his Test career. He will play a pivotal part alongside Pat Cummins as they have a busy period ahead in the next 12 months.