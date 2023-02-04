Border-Gavaskar Trophy: What happened when Australia came to India Last Time? Check Out!

India's quest to move to the zenith of rankings in all formats begins on February 9 as they take on Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The four Tests affair start in Nagpur and will be followed by assignments in Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad.

India, going into the series, will be high on confidence. The team has done exceedingly well in limited-overs format and Test format in the recent past, and have continued their sheer dominace at home. Along with that, Rohit Sharma and his troops will also gain morale from their outstanding run against Australia, as they have won all of their last three Test series, two of them in Australia.

The Aussies are coming to India to play a Test for the first time since 2017. And the last time they came to India, they suffered a 2-1 series loss.

How did India fare in that series?

India came back from a 1-0 deficit to win the series 2-1.

1st Test, Pune:

India lost the first Test in Pune as the visitors won by a mammoth margin of 333 runs. Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets with the ball as India were bowled out for 105 and 107 in their two innings to suffer a heavy defeat.

2nd Test, Bengaluru:

But the hosts came rallying back in the 2nd Test. Despite having stutters in the match, brilliant second-inning bowling earned India a 75-run victory.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 6 wickets in the second innings as Australia got bundled out for just 112 runs, while chasing a moderate 188 runs. KL Rahul scored 90 and 51 in both innings and was adjudged the player of the match.

3rd Test, Ranchi:

The 3rd Test in Ranchi was a dull affair. Batting first, Australia scored 451 runs, courtesy of Steve Smith (178) and Glenn Maxwell (104). Ravindra Jadeja picked up 5 wickets with the ball. India piled 603/9 in their first inning, as Cheteshwar Pujara scored a brilliant double century, coupled with a hundred from Wriddhiman Saha. The match ended a draw and Pujara got the player of the match award.

4th Test, Dharamshala:

In the ultimate decider in the foothills of the Dhauladhar, India prevailed in fantastic style to clinch the series.

It was well contested in the first innings as India only had a mere lead of 32 runs. But Indian spinning duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja turned the tie in India's favour in the second innings of Australia. The pair picked up a combined 6 for 53 to rattle the visitors, as they crumbled for just 137 runs. KL Rahul continued his brilliant batting again and saw India through to a famous victory with an unbeaten 51 runs. India won this match under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane as then captain Virat Kohli was left out with a problem.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2016-17 Stats:

Highest Run-Scorers for India: Cheteshwar Pujara (405), KL Rahul (393), Ajinkya Rahane (198)

Highest Run-Scorers for Australia: Steve Smith (499), Matt Renshaw (232), Peter Handscomb (198)

Highest Wicket-Takers for India: Ravindra Jadeja (25), Ravichandran Ashwin (21)

Highest Wicket-Takers for Australia: Steve O'Keefe (19), Nathan Lyon (19)

India's advantage over Australia:

India will be boosted by the fact that 4 of their top 5 performers in the last Test series against Australia at home will be available for this series. Spin duo Ashwin and Jadeja are expected to lead the line while there can be added responsibilities on KL Rahul with the absence of Rishabh Pant.

Australia do have the top three run-scorers from the previous trip, and would be banking on a lot from David Warner, who has been out of touch in the recent past.

India's domination at home in the last few years has been frightening. It is to see whether the men from down under can change the tide, or they too bite the dust.