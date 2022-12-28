Boxing Day Test: Carey pays tribute to batting partner Green after aiding maiden Australia century

Melbourne, Dec 28: Australia's Alex Carey paid tribute to batting partner Cameron Green after he defied a finger fracture to help the wicketkeeper to a maiden Test ton.

The pair mounted a stand worth 112 runs to push the hosts towards a series victory against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Carey's 111 from 149 deliveries made him the seventh wicketkeeper to score a Test century for his country and saw him surpass Rod Marsh's previous Melbourne record of 110 set in 1977.

While Carey attracted much of the praise, he was quick to salute Green (51 not out) for his contribution, with the all-rounder playing through the pain barrier to deliver an unbeaten half-century in support.

"I actually didn't think he was going to walk out today," Carey said "But to see him put on a brave face, bat beautifully and allow me at the other end to bat as well, [it] allowed us to put on a really good partnership.

"I think we ebb and flow at times really well. Today it was probably on me to score a bit [and] more on him to grit through, and he did that amazingly.

"I don't really know how to explain it. I think just with certain guys, you have that calmness and confidence. It's been fun so far, and hopefully [we will have] a few more big partnerships."

Carey and Green have become common partners at the wicket this year, with previous match-winning stands in Lahore and Galle against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

Australia lead South Africa by 371 runs with an innings in hand as they head into the final two days of their second Test.