Brazil vs Serbia: Live Streaming in India, IST Time, Key Players, Betting Tips, Match Prediction

Doha, November 24: Brazil will start their quest for a sixth world title on Friday (November 26) when they face a tricky Serbia in a Group G match.

Brazil’s last FIFA World Cup came in 2002 when the tournament was hosted in South Korea and since then 5 editions of the quadrennial big bash have been lapsed.

Brazil had a golden chance to add a title when the tournament was held at their home in 2014. But Germany had dashed all those hopes.

The Canaries will be eager to make a strong start and taming Serbia will not be an easy job as the latter have players with doses of experience in European leagues.

They are an in-form side too with players like Savic, Vlahovic and Mitrovic manning their lines. The Brazil vs Serbia match should give us some intriguing moments.

Here’s then the Squads, possible starting line-ups, key players, betting tips and telecast info of this match.