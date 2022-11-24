Brazil vs Serbia: Live Streaming in India, IST Time, Key Players, Betting Tips, Match Prediction
Doha, November 24: Brazil will start their quest for a sixth world title on Friday (November 26) when they face a tricky Serbia in a Group G match.
Brazil’s last FIFA World Cup came in 2002 when the tournament was hosted in South Korea and since then 5 editions of the quadrennial big bash have been lapsed.
Brazil had a golden chance to add a title when the tournament was held at their home in 2014. But Germany had dashed all those hopes.
The Canaries will be eager to make a strong start and taming Serbia will not be an easy job as the latter have players with doses of experience in European leagues.
They are an in-form side too with players like Savic, Vlahovic and Mitrovic manning their lines. The Brazil vs Serbia match should give us some intriguing moments.
Here’s then the Squads, possible starting line-ups, key players, betting tips and telecast info of this match.
Brazil: Goalkeepers:Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).
Defenders:Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Seville), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Midfielders:Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).
Forwards:Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).
Serbia: Goalkeepers:Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino).
Defenders:Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic (Almeria).
Midfielders:Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga, on loan from Valencia), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona).
Forwards:Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiortentina), Nemanja Radonjic (Torino).
Brazil: 1 Alisson, 2 Thiago Silva, 3 Marquinhos, 4 Danilo, 5 Eder Militao, 6 Casemiro, 7 Fred, 8 Raphinha, 9 Neymar, 10 Vinicus Jr, 11 Richarlison.
Serbia: 1 V. Milinkovic-Savic; 2 Milenkovic, 3 S. Mitrovic, 4 Pavlovic; 5 Zivkovic, 6 Gudelj, 7 S. Milinkovic-Savic, 8 Kostic; 9 Tadic; 10 Vlahovic, 11 Jovic.
Brazil: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Neymar, Vinicius Jr.
Serbia: Stefan Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Dusan Vlahovic.
Brazil is the obvious favourites but we have already seen Saudi Arabia shocking fancied Argentina. So it will be naive for Brazil to undermine a team like Serbia who have multiple players with good amount of experience in various European leagues. But one thing that will keep Brazil ahead will be the quality of their strikers, Tite has several options and that should make the Latin Americans favourites. Betting tips: Odds are 3/1 in favour of Brazil.
The Brazil vs Serbia match will be live from 12.30 AM IST (Friday early morning). The match can be watched on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD and the live streaming is on JIO Cinema.