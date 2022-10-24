CAB Elections: Sourav Ganguly backs out, elder brother Snehasish set to lead Cricket Association of Bengal

Kolkata, October 24: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly withdrew from the race to become the Cricket Association of Bengal's next chief, paving the way for his elder brother Snehasish to be elected uncontested at the upcoming AGM on October 31.

Denied a second term at the Indian cricket board, the former BCCI president only a week ago had announced that he's all set to contest elections to return as the CAB chief. But on Sunday (October 23), the former chief backed out.

"I had said that I would contest only if there's election. There's not going to be any election, so it will be uncontested," Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens after he chose not to file his papers for the president's post on the last date of nomination.

Ganguly also said that the new panel will run the CAB for three years and then he will see if he wants to contest elections in future as he has "lots to do" in new innings of his life.

"The new team will run the association (CAB), They will work for 3 years and then we will see what is to be done. I have lots to do (in the next innings of my life)," Ganguly was quoted as saying by ANI.

The unopposed panel that filed nominations for CAB on the last day of nomination - Sunday (October 23) - were Snehashis Ganguly for President's post, Amalendu Biswas for Vice President, Naresh Ojha for Honarary Secretary, Prabir Chakraborty for Honarary Treasurer and Debabrata Das for Joint Secretary post.

(With Agency inputs)