Cameron Green claims his maiden Test fifer days after shattering records in IPL 2023 Auction

Melbourne, Dec 26: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green - who was playing his first international game after emerging as the second most expensive player in the history of the IPL Auction - proved his mettle on Monday (December 26).

The all-rounder picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa here at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Cameron Green shines in Boxing Day Test

It was Green's imperious bowling effort that helped the Aussies to bowl the Proteas out for a paltry 189 in the first innings and take an early advantage in the match, which is part of the World Test Championships.

Australia captain Pat Cummins' decision to bowl after winning the toss was vindicated after his bowlers restricted the visitors inside 200. It was the seventh Test innings as they failed to reach the 200-run-mark.

For Australia, Scott Boland and Green were the wreakers in chief against South Africa. Boland picked up the first wicket for the Aussies when he dismissed Sarel Erwee (18). Some sensational fielding effort from Marnus Labuschagne also proved fatal for the Protea top order as they were reeling at 67-5 at one stage.

Advertisement

However, a century stand between Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen led the rearguard for the visitors. The 108-run stand between the two was only the third 100-plus stand for South Africa in the calendar year.

Jansen slammed his maiden Test fifty in the process while Verreynne also scored a vital half-century but their resistance was ended by Green as they were dismissed for 59 and 52 respectively.