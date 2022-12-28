Cameron Green ruled out of third Australia vs South Africa Test with finger injury

Melbourne, December 28: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was on Wednesday (December 28) ruled out of the third Test against South Africa due to a finger injury.

Green, who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul on the opening day of the Boxing Test, suffered a fracture to his right hand index finger when batting on the second day.

Green was struck on the finger by a rising Anrich Nortje delivery while batting late on the second day of the ongoing second Test against the Proteas and was forced to retire hurt, as per ICC.

Scans revealed that Green has a small fracture to his right index finger and Australia would not take any risks with the in-form all-rounder ahead of a hectic upcoming schedule.

The 23-year-old, however, walked out to bat on day 3 and remained unbeaten on 51 when Australia declared the innings at 575/8 with a lead of 386.

But the injury meant that Green will not bowl in the remainder of the second Test and also ruled him out of the Sydney Test, which is scheduled to start on January 4.

Last week, Green became the second most expensive player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was bought for a whopping Rs 17.50 Crore by Mumbai Indians.

He continued his good week with a maiden five-wicket haul, but this injury is kind of unfortunate and the all-rounder will hope to be fit in time for the tour to India, where Australia will play four Tests followed by three-match ODI series.

The clash against India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be crucial in determining which two sides qualify for next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

As it stands, Australia sit on top of the standings and is in the box seat to book a place in the 2023 decider, while India is holding on to the second spot following their recent series sweep over Bangladesh. South Africa, who are in third are on the verge of missing out on a spot in the WTC final, which is scheduled to be held in June.