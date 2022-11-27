India vs New Zealand: Fans cant wrap their head around as Sanju Samson gets dropped from India XI again

Hamilton, Nov 27: Team India decided to bench Sanju Samson in the second one-day international against New Zealand on Sunday (November 27) despite the wicketkeeper-batter doing well in the opening one-day international. For the second ODI, India made a couple of tactical changes and strengthened their bowling by including a couple of all-rounders.

As India trailed 0-1 in the three-match series, Samson and Shardul Thakur were rested by the team management in the second game. Off-spin all-rounder Deepak Hooda and fast-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was included in the playing eleven at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Thakur had a forgettable outing in the first ODI as he went for runs. The right-arm pacer picked up a wicket but conceded 63 runs from nine overs. The Mumbaikar also didn't look fit cent per cent. While the decision to rest Thakur could be forced but it was the decision to drop Samson from the playing eleven after giving him just one game irked his fans.

The right-handed batter from Kerala - who scored a crucial 36 off 38 balls batting at number six - steadied the ship for Team India as they lost wickets in quick succession at the back end of the middle overs. It was his 96-run stand with Shreyas Iyer and later the blitz of 37 off 17 balls from Washington Sundar which ensured the Men In Blue post 306 for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs.

