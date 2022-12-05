Check Out: ICC, Former India players wish Shikhar Dhawan as the southpaw turns 37

India batter Shikhar Dhawan turned 37 on Monday. The flamboyant left-hand batter has been a mainstay in limited-overs cricket since his debut in 2010, and is regarded as one of the best limited-overs cricketers in the modern era.

As the southpaw celebrated his birthday, congratulatory messages poured in from various personnel. ICC, Harbhajan Singh and others wished Dhawan on his birthday. Check out the messages-

Harbhajan Singh posted a picture of him and Dhawan together, and wrote, "Happy Birthday brother @SDhawan25. Always a laughter when you are around.. Never a dull moment . Keep shining and rising .. love you jatta."

Former India bowler Munaf Patel also wished Dhawan on his birthday.

Dhawan's old team Delhi Capitals wished him.

There were wishes for Dhawan from his current team Punjab Kings. Kings posted a video where players wished Gabbar on his special day. Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Jitesh Sharma were among the players who wished.