Check Out: Suryakumar Yadav picks his combined squad of MI Cape Town and MI Emirates

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has named his combined team for the MI Emirates and MI Cape Town franchises.

Suryakumar, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was tasked to form a team comprised of the other two MI franchises.

MI group has two different franchises in T20 cricket named MI Emirates that will play in the UAE-based ILT20 league, while the MI Cape Town will play in the South Africa-based SA20 league.

There are some big names across the two teams and Suryakumar Yadav picked up his best combined eleven on Sunday.

MI Emirates and MI Cape Town Combined XI:

Suryakumar picked up talented South African youngster Dewald Brevis as one of his openers, who also plays for Mumbai Indians. Rassie Van Der Dussen is going to partner Brevis at the top. Both players play for MI Cape Town.

He then picked up West Indies southpaw Nicholas Pooran, who will be donning the MI Emirates jersey. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone also made his squad, who will play for MI Cape Town. Livingstone plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan, who will captain the MI Cape Town, has made it to SKY's combined team. But the Indian batter chose Kieron Pollard as his captain, who is also appointed as the skipper of MI Emirates.

Advertisement