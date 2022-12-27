Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Preview, Team News, Probable Lineup, Dream11, Streaming Details

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their miserable three-game losing run when they take on Bournemouth on Tuesday, 27th December.

The Blues find themselves eighth in the table following a dismal run ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Graham Potter was undefeated in his first nine games but has lost four out of his last five.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have risen up to the 14th position in the table following an upturn in form ahead of the World Cup. However, they need to keep raking up points if they have to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Here is a look at all you need to know about Chelsea vs Bournemouth-

Date: 27th December

Time: 11:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV Channel: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 3

Live streaming: Hotstar VIP

Chelsea vs Bournemouth Team News:

Chelsea- Armando Broja is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic will be given time to recover after the FIFA World Cup and will be unavailable. Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante, Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also out with injuries. Mason Mount and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also likely to shake off injuries to come back to the squad.

Advertisement

Bournemouth- Gary O'Neil was still able to call upon a good chunk of his settled first XI at St James' Park, although Neto and David Brooks are out until the New Year, while Jefferson Lerma, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier will all need last-minute fitness tests.