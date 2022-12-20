Chennai Super Kings: Four Tamil Nadu players CSK may buy in the IPL 2023 Auction

Chennai Super Kings are going into the IPL 2023 auction with an approach to fine-tune their squad for the next edition.

The Super Kings held the core of their squad from the last year as they let go of just eight players.

Chennai Super Kings Released Players:

Adam Milne, C. Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo (Retired), K. Bhagath Varma, K.M Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa (Retired)

Chennai Super Kings have INR 20.45 crore left in their budget and they will be eyeing to fill seven slots.

Chennai Super Kings traditionally have had a decent number of Tamil Nadu players in their squad. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Subramaniam Badrinath, Murali Vijay, Lakshmipathy Balaji have been some of their stalwarts over the years.

CSK, ahead of this auction, have no Tamil Nadu players in the squad, but may well be eyeing to add some names to their ranks in the auction.

16 Tamil Nadu players are up in the auction this year, and here are the four names CSK may look to buy on Friday-

Narayan Jagadeesan

Age: 26

Role: Wicketkeeper Batsman

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Narayan Jagadeesan was released by Chennai Super Kings prior to the auction, but the Tamil Nadu batter is in fantastic touch in the domestic tournaments. He amassed the highest number of runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year and scored plenty in the T20 tournament as well. Jagadeesan, despite a low base price, will attract a lot of suitors in this auction and CSK may well be in the mix. Given he was part of the CSK setup most recently, it will be beneficial for both parties. CSK do need a backup of MS Dhoni as a keeper, and Jagadeesan may well be included in the team yet again.

Advertisement

Baba Aparajith

Age: 28

Role: Batting All-Rounder

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Baba Aparajith is the captain of the Tamil Nadu side and has been in decent form of late. He has 1136 T20 runs with an average over 28, while he has picked up 17 wickets with the ball as well. The 28-year-old bowls off-spin and can be a handy pick for CSK in the auction.

Ajitesh Guruswamy

Age: 20

Role: Wicketkeeper Batsman

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Ajitesh Guruswamy was one of the talents that got unearthed in the Tamil Nadu Premier League recently while playing for the Nellai Royal Kings. The youngster made a name for himself as a finisher in TNPL, and subsequently showed glimpses of his ferocious batting in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. He can open the batting, play down the order as a finisher, and can keep wickets as well. A player with lofty potential, Ajitesh can be a future gem for CSK who they may want to get a hold of in this auction. Keep an eye when Ajitesh's name comes up.

Sanjay Yadav

Age: 27

Role: Batting All-Rounder

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Sanjay Yadav was adjudged the best player of the TNPL 2022. The dashing batter, who has had a taste of IPL with Mumbai Indians in 2017, scored 452 runs in the TNPL with a strike rate of 186. He also picked up 6 wickets with his left-arm spin bowling. Known as a dashing batter, Sanjay Yadav was a surprise exclusion by the Mumbai Indians ahead of this auction. He can be a perfect player to have for CSK as a backup for Ravindra Jadeja. His destructive batting and contributions with ball will bolster the CSK squad for sure, and he will have a thing or two to prove as well in the IPL.