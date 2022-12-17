Chennai Super Kings may raise the paddle for Kane Williamson in the IPL Auction, heres why

Chennai Super Kings are heading to the IPL 2023 auction with a decent kitty of around INR 20.45 crore.

They have 7 slots to fill in the auction and one of them can be the New Zealand stalwart, Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson was released by his former team Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of this auction.

Kane Williamson, who stepped down as New Zealand test captain recently, will be hoping to get a new home in the upcoming edition of IPL. The Kiwi batter is one of the paramount batters in the longest format of the game, but has been around in the shorter format as well.

He has been one of the most proficient players in the T20 format, scoring 2464 runs for the Blackcaps with an average of 33 and strike rate over 125.

Kane Williamson in IPL:

Kane Williamson has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He was part of the Orange Army for the last eight years. He has amassed 2101 runs in the IPL, with an average of 36 and a strike rate over 125. The New Zealand batter has honed at the top of the order for the Sunrisers, winning the tournament with them in 2016. He had a poor IPL in 2022, scoring just 216 runs in 13 matches.

The poor outing led to the release of Williamson from the Sunrisers as he seeks pastures new in the auction.