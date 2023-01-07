BCCI announce Indias new Selection Committee as Chetan Sharma continues as chairman

Chetan Sharma is still at the helm of the Indian selection panel as the former India player has been appointed by BCCI for another term.

Based on the recommendation of the Cricket Advisory Committe, BCCI has decided to continue with Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the selection panel.

Apart from Chetan Sharma, the entire team of selectors that got banished by the board recently for underperforming, have been relieved of their duties.

The previous selection panel was comprised of Chetan Sharma, Harvinder Singh, Sunil Joshi, Abey Kuruvilla and Debasis Mohanty.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men's National Selection Committee," read a statement from the board.

India New Selection Panel:

Apart from Chetan Sharma, who remains in his old duty, the four new names are- Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath.

The CAC had more than 600 applications for the post of the selectors, with the likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Nayan Mongia, Maninder Singh, Sameer Dighe applying for the job.

Among the new inductees of the selection committee, Salil Ankola has been serving as the chief of Mumbai's selection panel since December 2020. Former Tamil Nadu player Sridharan Sharath was the chairman of the Junior National Selection Panel since September 2021.

Subroto Banerjee has had his fair share of roles with Bengal while Shiv Sundar Das, who originally hails from Odisha, has represented India in 23 Tests.