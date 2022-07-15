Birmingham, July 15: Top Women cricketers in the world are going to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham (UK) in the T20 format.

First time since 1998, cricket is making its entry into the Commonwealth Games. The game made its debut in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia when the men's cricket teams from the Commonwealth nations participated in the quadrennial event. South Africa defeated Australia in the finals to clinch the gold medal.

24 years later, cricket is making its comeback in the multi-nation even with women's cricket making its debut. In April 2021 the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced all matches at the tournament would hold T20 International status. The dates of the tournament were confirmed in June 2021.

Reigning world T20 champions Australia will be taking on India - the runners-up of T20 WC 2022 in Australia - on July 29.