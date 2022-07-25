Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 1 Schedule, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time

Birmingham, July 25: The Commonwealth Games 2022 will begin on July 29 at here across various venues and India will be a strong contender for a rich haul of medals this time.

There will be tough opposition for them from teams like UK, Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand etc in the medal hunt.

The Day 1 action in CWG 2022 will offer us plenty to cheer too as some class athletes from the Asia-Oceania regions will compete for glory in several disciplines.

India will prominently feature in a few disciplines on Day 1 at Commonwealth Games but the highlight will be cricket, hockey and badminton where India are a realistic medal contender.

The spectators can also get themselves familiarised with Law Bowls, a rather new sports on TV, where India will also be competing for a medal.

So, what is the Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 schedule? Here we are giving you details of the Day 1 schedule, IST Time, TV Channel and Live Streaming.

1. 5:30 PM - 10:45 PM IST and 12 AM-5:15 AM IST (July 30) -- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls

Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 1

Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1

Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 1

Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 2

Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1

Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 2

Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1

Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2

Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 1

Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2

Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2

Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 2