Condition was more dangerous to the fielding side than batting side: Shakib plays down wet field controversy

Adelaide, November 3: Following his side's 5-run defeat against India, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said it is a familiar scenario all the time when they play against Men in Blue as they fall short in a close match.

The fifties from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and good spells by bowlers helped India clinch a 5-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed clash of Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2).

“It's been the story when we play against India, we are almost there but we don't finish the line. Both teams enjoyed it, it was a great game and that's what we wanted. In the end, someone has to win and someone has to lose,” Shakib Al Hasan said in a post-match presentation.

In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh's chase with his 60 coming of 27 balls but the batter could not to guide his team home. Shakib also played down a brewing controversy as Bangladesh was asked enter the field to resume chase immediately after rain stopped.

It saw Liton getting slipped a couple of times but Shakib said Liton should have shown the wisdom to run on the pitch the second time, and also said: "The conditions were more suited to the batting side than the fielding side."

“He's [Litton Das] our best batter going around. The way he batted in the power play gave us a lot of momentum and gave us the belief that we could chase this with the short boundaries here,” he added.

Virat (64 not out) and KL Rahul (50) posted the fifties for India while Suryakumar Yadav also scored a quickfire 30 of 16 balls. Virat and KL Rahul had a 67-run stand for the second wicket.

Talking about India's top batting order, the Bangladesh captain said, “If you look at India's top four, they are very dangerous. Our plan was to get those four and that's why we bowled Taskin through. Unfortunately, he did not pick wickets but he was very economical.

“Not much, we have been very relaxed and not talking too much about cricket in this World Cup. We have one more match to go and we want to concentrate on that,” he said.

Chasing 185, Bangladesh were off to an explosive start. Rain interrupted action when they were at 66/0 in seven overs.

The match restarted with a revised target cut short to 169 runs and overs slimmed down to 16.

The break proved to be vital for Men in Blue as it broke Bangladesh's rhythm. They started to lose wickets quickly, including Litton Das for 60 of 27 balls.

Though Nurul Hasan (25 not out) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (21) contributed some useful scores, Bangladesh fell five runs short of the target.

Arshdeep Singh (2/38) and Hardik Pandya (2/28) delivered good spells. Mohammad Shami also took a wicket.