CPL 2022: Barbados Royals reveal overseas players; Miller, De Kock join two-time champions

Trinidad, July 6: The Barbados Royals have announced their overseas signings for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) which gets underway on August 31.

Quinton de Kock will appear at CPL 2022 for the first time, bringing with him a huge amount of experience.

De Kock has played more than 250 T20 matches for South Africa and franchises around the world.

He will be joined by fellow South African David Miller who will be playing for his third CPL team having previously appeared for the Jamaican and Saint Lucian franchises.

Miller has more than 8000 T20 runs at a strike rate of 138.

Pakistani batter Azam Khan is returning to the Royals for a second successive season having made his Hero CPL debut in 2021.

Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will be with the Royals in CPL 2022 having previously played for the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Mujeeb has raced to almost 200 T20 wickets and has become a sought-after bowler around the world.

The final overseas spot will be filled by South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch who recently joined the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2022.