CPL 2022: Guyana Amazon Warriors reveal overseas players; Tahir. Shamsi join the squad

Trinidad, July 6: The Guyana Amazon Warriors have announced their overseas signings for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) which gets underway on August 31 across the West Indies.

Imran Tahir will be back with the Amazon Warriors for the fifth consecutive season. Tahir is the record wicket taker for the franchise with 60 wickets from 43 matches.

Tahir will be joined by fellow South African wrist spinner, Tabraiz Shamsi, who has earlier CPL experience with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots from 2015 to 2018.

Shamsi, the number one ranked bowler in T20 Internationals, has 33 wickets in the CPL.

The Amazon Warriors batting is bolstered with the addition of South Africans Colin Ingram and Heinrich Klaasen and Ireland international Paul Stirling.

The Amazon Warriors will have six more spots to fill at the CPL 2022 player draft with the details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast on Thursday (July 7).