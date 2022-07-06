CPL 2022: St Lucia Kings announce overseas players; Faf Du Plessis, Tim David join the side

Trinidad, July 6: The Saint Lucia Kings have announced their overseas signings for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) which gets underway on August 31.

Faf du Plessis, who captained the Kings to a second successive CPL final in 2021, will return for this season. Faf was the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

He will be joined by Tim David, who played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022, and David Wiese who were both instrumental to the Kings success during the 2021 season.

This season will also see the return of Scott Kuggeleijn who played for the Kings in 2020, where he finished as the tournament’s leading wicket taker that season.

The Kings have one more overseas spot left to fill and this will be announced in the coming weeks.

