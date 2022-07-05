CPL 2022: Trinbago Knight Riders announce overseas signings; 5 more to join from CPL Players Draft

Trinidad, July 5: Trinbago Knight Riders on Tuesday (July 5) have announced their overseas signings for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2022) which gets underway on August 31.

Colin Munro, the CPL’s leading overseas run scorer of all time, and fellow New Zealander Tim Seifert are back with the Knight Riders for the CPL 2022 tournament.

They will be joined by USA international Ali Khan who is with the Knight Riders for another year having first joined them in 2017.

Sri Lankan internationals Maheesh Theekshana and Seekkuge Prasanna round out the overseas signings for CPL 2022, with Prasanna rejoining the Knight Riders having been with the franchise in 2019.

The Knight Riders will have five more spots to fill at the CPL 2022 draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be broadcast this Thursday (July 7).

“We are very happy with our overseas signings this year. The idea was to maintain the core of the team, while adding a few new resources to bolster the squad for CPL 2022," said Venky Mysore, Director of Trinbago Knight Riders.

