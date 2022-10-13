Cricket Australia could lift David Warners lifetime captaincy ban - Report

Melbourne, October 13: Cricket Australia (CA) could reportedly lift David Warner's lifetime leadership ban as the cricket body directors contemplate rewriting the organisation's code of ethics.

Warner was handed a leadership ban following the infamous sandpaper-gate scandal in 2018, when he was banned along with then captain Steve Smith and opening batter Cameron Bancroft.

But, after Aaron Finch, the current white-ball skipper, announced his retirment, the 35-year-old Warner has now been looked upon as a possible candidate for Australia's vacant ODI captain's post. He cannot, however, take up the role under the current rules.

As per a report from Australian Associated Press, the CA's code could be rewritten, paving way for Warner to take up the captaincy role in the future.

"CA's code would need to be rewritten before Warner's ban could be reviewed, and a rewrite is something directors will discuss at Friday's board meeting in Hobart," the report said.

The report quoted CA chairman Lachlan Henderson as saying that the organisation's code of ethics could be rewritten if deemed necessary.

"The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution off the field," Henderson said.

"The first step in terms of David's leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed, and the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made.

"Our intention is to review the code as quick as is practical. It's not in anyone's interest for us to delay that. It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David."

According to the report, CA, however, is wary that any change made to the code in consultation with ethics commissioner Simon Longstaff could have implications on matters beyond Warner. At the same time, CEO Nick Hockley stressed that players have the right to show they have changed.

"In very simple terms, we are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time," Hockley said.

"Pending tomorrow's discussion, there would then need to be a revision of the code and that would need to be approved by the board."

(With PTI inputs)