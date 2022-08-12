Durban, August 12: The RPSG Durban franchise on Friday (August 12) announced the signing of five players including South Africa's Quinton de Kock and West Indies' Jason Holder for the upcoming Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 league.

Apart from De Kock and Holder, the first five signings of RPSG Durban also includes West Indies' Kyle Mayers, England's Reece Topley and uncapped South African spinner Prenalen Subrayen.

RPSG Durban is owned by RPSG Group that also owns Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Three of their signings are also part of the LSG side that reached the eliminators of IPL 2022.

RPSG Group, founded by Sanjeev Goenka, had announced the acquisition of the Durban-based franchise earlier and had also roped in former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener as the head coach of the team.

Goenka, the chairman of the RPSG group, welcomed the five players onboard and hoped the talented group will add to their philosophy of performance on the field.

"I welcome all the players to the RPSG Durban family. It's a new beginning, full of hope and promise. We are confident that the talented players will add to the foundation of the team and will uphold our core philosophy of performance," Goenka said in an official statement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Here is the RPSG Durban Squad:

1. Quinton De Kock - South Africa

2. Jason Holder - West Indies

3. Reece Topley - England

4. Kyle Mayers - West Indies

5. Prenalen Subrayen - South Africa (Uncapped)

Earlier on Thursday (August 11), Mumbai Indians owners Reliance Industries-backed MI Cape Town announced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, England duo Liam Livingstone & Sam Curran and South African duo Kagiso Rabada & Dewald Brevis as their five signings.

Meanwhile, there are also reports of Chennai Super Kings-backed Johannesburg franchise roping in former South Africa batter Faf Du Plessis and England all-rounder Moeen Ali with former India and CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni taking over the mentors role.