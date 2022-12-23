CSK Squad 2023: Full List of Chennai Super Kings Players With Price in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings went into the IPL 2023 Auction with the aim to fine-tune their already settled squad. MS Dhoni is set to lead them in the upcoming season.

Chennai Super Kings are four-time IPL Champions. But they had a dismal season last term, finishing 9th in the table with just four wins in the campaign. They will also be devoid of the services of Dwayne Bravo, who retired from IPL this year and has joined the CSK as their bowling coach.

Chennai Super Kings Released Players:

Chennai Super Kings released seven players in the auction, apart from Dwayne Bravo's retirement. The released players are-

Adam Milne, C. Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, K. Bhagath Varma, K.M. Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa

Chennai Super Kings Squad before IPL Auction:

MS Dhoni (Captain), Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings Purse in the IPL 2023 Auction:

Chennai Super Kings headed to the auction INR 20.45 crore in their kitty. They had 7 slots left in the squad, with 2 overseas slots left.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Auction Buys: