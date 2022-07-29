CWG 2022: India Women vs Pakistan Women: Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time, Stats, H2H Record

Birmingham, July 29: India Women will face Pakistan Women in the second T20I match of Group A in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday (July 31) at Edgbaston Cricket Ground here.

Australia snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat in the first match against India, emerging a 3-wicket winner and India will be eager to get on to the points table.

This will be an emotional match as these familiar friends meet each other once again, and this time on a much bigger stage like the Commonwealth Games.

“The passion towards the game increases hundred-fold. You kind of become proper 'Hindustani’, Indian and you want to be like today you want to win, that’s it. You don’t care about who’s going to perform and how you’re going to do it.

“End of the day, when the match gets over, it should be like India won against Pakistan by so-and-so wickets and so-and-so runs. That’s all that matters.

“There will be a lot of emotions that day even before the game starts because you’ll see a lot of people who have come to watch it. There will be a lot of emotions. It’s just that how you’re going to keep everything intact,” India all-rounder Veda Krishnamurthy had said in an interaction organised by Sony Sports recently.

So, here are the telecast details of India women vs Pakistan women match along with a few crumbs of stats.

Advertisement Advertisement