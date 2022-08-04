CWG 2022: Indian women’s cricket team seal semis berth with crushing 100-run win over Barbados

Birmingham, Aug 4: The Indian women’s cricket team clinched a crushing 100-run win over Barbados in their final league game in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Playing in the group A encounter, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side notched back-to-back wins to seal their semifinal berth in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. After losing to Australia by three-wickets, India went on to clinch an eight-wicket win over Pakistan and followed it up with a thumping 100-run win over Barbados women on Wednesday.

While Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma guided India to a solid total, the bowlers put up a sensation show to restrict Barbados to just 62/8.

After being invited to bat, India lost opener Smriti Mandhana early (5 off 8). But Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma rebuild India’s innings to set them up for a big total. Rodrigues and Verma put up a scintillating second wicket stand of 71 off just 46 to put India on course.

While Verma played a sizzling knock, Rodrigues took the supporter’s role in the second-wicket stand. Verma led the way with a sizzling 26-ball 43, which included seven boundaries and a maximum. But a mix-up in the middle saw Verma lose her wicket as India was reduced to 76/2. Despite losing a couple of quick wickets in the middle, including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who fell for a duck, India posted a solid total.

Rodrigues remained unbeaten as she went on to put on an unbeaten fifth wicket stand with Deepti Sharma. The pair put up an unbeaten stand of 70 off 43 to guide India to 162/4. Scoring a half-century, Rodrigues led the way with an unbeaten 56 off 46, while Deepti scored a solid 34 off 38.

In reply, the Indian bowlers put up a solid display as Barbados struggled to build partnerships. Renuka Singh was in scintillating form as she led the way with a four-wicket haul. While Renuka’s 4/10, set the win up, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav and skipper Harmanpreet pocketed a wicket each, to restrict Barbados to 62/8 and clinch a thumping win.