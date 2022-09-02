David Warner finds support from Virat Kohli as Aussies comment on Anushka Sharma image gets misconstrued

New Delhi, Sep 2: Senior Australia cricketer David Warner on Friday (September 2) faced some backlash on social media after his comment on Virat Kohli's post was taken out of context.

The explosive left-handed batter while commenting on Kohli's latest Twitter and Instagram post in which the former India captain shared a sunkissed image of his actor wife Anushka Sharma and expressed his love for her. Kohli is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

Commenting upon Kohli's social media post, Warner wrote, "Lucky Man, Mate". In what was a compliment for the star India cricketer, fans took it in an entirely different context and started trolling the Aussie for his comment.

The awkward comments from the fans forced Warner - who is immensely popular in India due to his association with the IPL - to clarify his remarks.

Replying to one of the fans who questioned Warner, the Australian said: "We are very lucky to have supportive wives."

While responding to another fan, he said: "It's a saying we use in Australia, like I would say I'm lucky to have Candice Warner. So, when we say to others, we say "You're lucky, mate" or "You're blessed, mate". Interpretation is always going to be different."

Once Warner posted his clarification, fans came out in his support and backed the left-handed batter. However, there were also those who continued to question him.

But the Aussie found support from Kohli himself when the former India captain posted a comment and shut down trolls. "I know, mate," Kohli replied.