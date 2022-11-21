David Warner To Captain Australia in White Ball Formats? CA accepts long-term ban modification

Melbourne, November 21: Australia batter David Warner can now apply to get his lifetime leadership ban modified after Cricket Australia's board made amendments to its code of conduct policy.

Warner was not eligible for captaincy in Australian cricket after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal resulted in him being banned from holding a leadership position for life.

Under the previous code of conduct, players could not get the sanctions reviewed once they were accepted.

But CA had requested a review of the policy to be amended by the board's head of integrity Jacqui Partridge.

On Monday (November 21), the CA released a statement saying that the recommendations of the review have been accepted and given formal approval. Now, Warner can apply to get his ban modified.

“Under the changes, players and support staff can now apply to have long-term sanctions modified," the statement said.

“Any applications will be considered by a three-person Review Panel, comprising independent Code of Conduct Commissioners, which must be satisfied that exceptional circumstances exist to justify modifying a sanction.

“These circumstances and considerations will include whether the subject of the sanction has demonstrated genuine remorse; the subject's conduct and behaviour since the imposition of the sanction; whether rehabilitation programs have been completed undertaken (if applicable) and the length of time that has passed since the sanction was imposed and whether sufficient time has passed to allow for reform or rehabilitation.

“The code of conduct states this process: 'Acknowledges that Players and Player Support Personnel are capable of genuine reform or rehabilitation and is intended to provide the Player or Player Support Personnel with an opportunity to resume their previously held positions or responsibilities in specific circumstances.

Advertisement

“The hearing of an application is not an appeal, or a review of the original sanction imposed," concluded the statement.

The 35-year-old opening veteran Warner has shown interest in returning to a leadership role, having captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He also spoke about how keen he is to help Sydney Thunder in Big Bash League (BBL) as a leader.

Warner has also hinted that he will retire from Test cricket by next year, but will continue playing international cricket till 2024 T20 World Cup, with Aussies likely to need a new captain for that tournament.