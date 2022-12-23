DC Squad 2023: Full List of Delhi Capitals Players With Price in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals arrived at the IPL 2023 auction with the biggest advantage. Their spending power per player was the biggest in this auction, as they looked to bolster their unit.

Delhi Capitals have never won the IPL in their history. They finished 5th last season and were the beaten finalists in 2020. Capitals held on to the majority of their squad and their aim in the auction was to finesse their squad balance ahead of next season.

Delhi Capitals Released Players:

Delhi Capitals released 4 players only. They were Ashwin Hebbar, K.S. Bharat, Mandeep Singh and Tim Seifert.

They also traded out Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders and traded in Aman Khan from the Knights.

Delhi Capitals Squad before the Auction:

Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, David Warner, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull

Delhi Capitals Purse in the IPL 2023 Auction:

Delhi Capitals had INR 19.45 crore at the start of the auction. They had only 5 slots to fill, including 1 overseas slot.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 Auction Buys: