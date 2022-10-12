Deepak Chahar set to be ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022; Shardul Thakur comes in as standby in India squad

Mumbai, October 12: Deepak Chahar is set to be ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after he suffered an injury ahead of the recent ODI series against South Africa.

Chahar was in the standby players list in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2022. The pace bowling all-rounder is currently at the NCA recovering along with Jasprit Bumrah, who was already ruled out of the World Cup.

Chahar will be replaced by Shardul Thakur in the standby list and he will fly out to Australia along with Mohammed Shami and Mohammad Siraj, the other standby players, reported Aaj Tak.

Among the standbys Shami is the frontrunner to be named as Bumrah’s replacement in the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2022.

But the call will be taken once the players reach Australia in consultation with the management — captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

It is another jolt to India after the injuries to Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja ruled them out of the World Cup as India look to add a second world T20 title after winning it in the inaugural 2007 edition under MS Dhoni.

Chahar had come back to India set up after an injury layoff during the T20I series against South Africa and played in the shortest format. He was expected to feature in the ODIs as well but did not play any of the three matches owing to the injury.