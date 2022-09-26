Deepti says Dean was warned several times; Knight rubbishes claim, adding India shouldnt need to lie

Bengaluru, Sept. 26: India completed a 3-0 whitewash over England, but the end of the series was a 'controversial' one. With the series already in the pocket, India pulled off a win in the final match as Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end.

Dean, who was batting on 47, was the last wicket to fall as India completed their first-ever ODI series win over England. Dean was run out for backing up too far at the non-striker's end. Though it was by the book and Deepti didn't do anything wrong, critics and fans were left divided on the decision as Charlie broke down in tears.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur backed Deepti and on Monday, after returning to India, Deepti revealed that she had Dean had been warned multiple times for backing up before Deepti took the bails off. In response, England skipper Heather Knight, who is currently recovering from a hip surgery, accused the Indian women's cricket team of 'lying' about warning Dean.

In a series of Tweets, Knight dismissed Deepti's claim of warning Dean. "The game is over. Charlie was dismissed legitimately, India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given," Knight wrote on Twitter.

"They don't need to be given, so it hasn't made the dismissal any less legitimate. But if they're comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn't feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings."

Chasing 170, England were reduced to 118 for nine before No 9 batter Dean revived their hopes with her last wicket partnership with Freya Davies. However, with 17 needed to win, Dean was run out for 47 with Deepti clipping the bails during her delivery stride to put an end to their 35-run partnership that gave India 3-0 sweep.

"Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines," Deepti told reporters upon her arrival here.

While Dean was left in tears, the guardians of the laws of cricket MCC stamped its seal of approval on the dismissal, saying "it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more."

Recently, the ICC while modifying the playing conditions had moved this kind of dismissal from 'unfair play' to 'run out'. The changes would come into effect from October 1.

Source: With inputs from PTI