Delhi Capitals launches its first Academy in Noida with batting masterclasses from Pravin Amre, Saba Karim

New Delhi, Aug. 4: Continuing their endeavours to groom young talent, the Delhi Capitals launched their first Cricket Academy in Noida on Wednesday (Aug 3rd) to provide quality cricket coaching to the kids from the region.

Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Pravin Amre, along with Head of Talent Search Saba Karim provided batting masterclasses to young cricketers from the region at a two-day specialist batting camp at the Noida Cricket Stadium to mark the occasion.

Assistant Coach Pravin Amre praised the Delhi Capitals management for setting up the two-day batting camp, and explained how it will help in nurturing talent from the region.

"There is a strong presence of good quality talent in this region and we feel great that the management asked us to help nurture the talent here. Delhi has been the one franchise who has always promoted the youngsters and that has always been our vision. It is important that youngsters receive good advice at the right age so they learn and inculcate good habits from the starting of their careers," Amre said.

"Going forward, we will also have specialist spin bowlers' camp, fast bowlers' camp, and wicketkeeping masterclasses as well. So, we have all those plans set up in place. So, this has been a good initiative taken up by the Delhi Capitals management," he added.

Speaking on how the academy will help the young cricketers in Noida, Saba Karim said, "This is a great time for young cricketers in Noida. We have started this academy because of the location and the infrastructure, it will be wonderful for youngsters to practice in an international cricket arena. We are excited to bring this cricket atmosphere in Noida because we feel there is a dearth of quality cricket centres here. That is one of the reasons why DC has a plan to set up a centre here."

"In search of scouting for talent, the best part of Delhi Capitals is that we have set up so many academies in Delhi NCR. We intend to expand to other parts of country as well. So, we will soon have a large pool of talent from where we can pick young players and try to groom and mentor them, so that they come up to our standards," he further added.

Source: Delhi Capitals