Duleep Trophy 2022-23 Semi-Final 1, West Zone Vs Central Zone: Venue, Players to watch out for, Where to watch

Coimbatore, Sep 14: The first semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will be played between Central Zone and West Zone on Thursday (September 15) here at the SNR College Cricket Ground. The four-day First-Class match will be held between September 15 and 18.

West Zone are coming into the semis on the back of a win by the first innings over minnows North-East Zone. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side posted 590/2d and 268/5 against North-East Zone (235) to win the game on 1st innings. Central Zone, meanwhile, have been given direct entry into the semi-finals.

The Indian domestic cricket season started with the revival of the Duleep Trophy, back in its zonal format as two quarterfinal matches kicked off proceedings. West boasted of a batting line-up with names like skipper Rahane, the marauding Prithvi Shaw, talented Yashashvi Jaiswal, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer and Rahul Tripathi.

The Central Zone also has big names like Karan Sharma, Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Venkatesh Iyer, Aniket Chaudhary, Aditya Sarvatey. All these players did well for their respective teams during the Ranji Trophy season.

Full Squads:

West Zone: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Rahul Tripathi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Het Patel, Chintan Gaja, Jaydev Unadkat, Chirag Jani, Atit Sheth.

Central Zone: Karan Sharma (C), Shubham Sharma, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Yash Dubey, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Ashok Maneria, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Dhapola, Aniket Chaudhary, Kumar Kartikey, Aditya Sarvatey, Ankit Rajput.

Players to watch out for:

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Dubey, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma, Rinku Singh, Aditya Sarvatey.

Venue:

SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch?

Star Sports Channels and live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.