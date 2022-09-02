The Duleep Trophy 2022, which kickstarts the Indian men's domestic cricket season, will begin with the quarterfinals on September 8 and conclude with final, scheduled to start on September 21.

Duleep Trophy, which was last held in 2019-20 in Bengaluru, returns after a three year gap in the inter-zonal format featuring six zones or teams rather than the three teams - India Red, India Blue and India Green that competed in the tournament from 2016 to 2020.

The 2022 Duleep Trophy will be played across three venues in Tamil Nadu and one venue in Pondicherry with the final and one semifinal being held in Coimbatore, while the other semifinal will be held in Salem.

The two quarterfinals will be held in Chennai and Pondicherry. The quarterfinal and semifinal of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will be four-day matches, while the final will be a five-day match.

The six teams that will compete at the Duleep Trophy 2022 will be North Zone, East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone, NorthEast Zone and South Zone with some big names featuring in the teams.

Team India Test stars like Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur will be among many star names in action during the tournament.

Here is a look at the Duleep Trophy 2022 schedule, results, teams, squads, captains, venues, telecast and live streaming info: