Duleep Trophy 2022: Schedule, Results, Squads, Captains, Venues, Start Time, Telecast & Live Streaming Info
The Duleep Trophy 2022, which kickstarts the Indian men's domestic cricket season, will begin with the quarterfinals on September 8 and conclude with final, scheduled to start on September 21.
Duleep Trophy, which was last held in 2019-20 in Bengaluru, returns after a three year gap in the inter-zonal format featuring six zones or teams rather than the three teams - India Red, India Blue and India Green that competed in the tournament from 2016 to 2020.
The 2022 Duleep Trophy will be played across three venues in Tamil Nadu and one venue in Pondicherry with the final and one semifinal being held in Coimbatore, while the other semifinal will be held in Salem.
The two quarterfinals will be held in Chennai and Pondicherry. The quarterfinal and semifinal of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will be four-day matches, while the final will be a five-day match.
The six teams that will compete at the Duleep Trophy 2022 will be North Zone, East Zone, West Zone, Central Zone, NorthEast Zone and South Zone with some big names featuring in the teams.
Team India Test stars like Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur will be among many star names in action during the tournament.
Here is a look at the Duleep Trophy 2022 schedule, results, teams, squads, captains, venues, telecast and live streaming info:
Chennai - Chepauk (MA Chidambaram Stadium)
Coimbatore - SNR College Cricket Ground
Pondicherry - Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2
Salem - Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium
|Team
|Captain
|North Zone
|Mandeep Singh (Punjab)
|South Zone
|Hanuma Vihari (Hyderabad)
|East Zone
|Manoj Tiwari (Bengal)
|West Zone
|Ajinkya Rahane (Mumbai)
|Central Zone
|Karan Sharma (Uttar Pradesh)
|NorthEast Zone
|Ashish Thapa (Sikkim)
|Dates
|Round
|Fixture
|Time in IST
|Venue
|Result
|September 8-11
|Quarterfinal 1
|West Zone vs NorthEast Zone
|9:30 AM
|Chennai
|September 8-11
|Quarterfinal 2
|North Zone vs East Zone
|9:30 AM
|Pondicherry
|September 15-18
|Semifinal 1
|Central Zone vs Winner of Quarterfinal 1
|9:30 AM
|Coimbatore
|September 15-18
|Semifinal 2
|South Zone vs Winner of Quarterfinal 2
|9:30 AM
|Salem
|September 21-15
|Final
|Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2
|9:30 AM
|Coimbatore
NORTH ZONE: Yash Dhull (Delhi), Dhruv Shorey - vice captain (Delhi), Manan Vohra (Punjab), Mandeep Singh - captain (Punjab), Himanshu Rana (Haryana), Akash Vashisht (Himachal Pradesh), Anmol Malhotra - wicketkeeper (Punjab), Mayank Dagar (Himachal Pradesh), Pulkit Narang (Services), Navdeep Saini (Delhi), Siddharth Kaul (Punjab), Jagjit Singh (Chandigarh), Nishant Sindhu (HCA), Qamran Iqbal (Jammu Kashmir), Vikas Mishra (Delhi)
SOUTH ZONE: Hanuma Vihari - captain (Hyderabad), Mayank Agarwal - vice captain (Karnataka), Rohan Kunnummal (Kerala), Manish Pandey (Karnataka), Devdutt Paddikal (Karnataka), Baba Indrajith (Tamil Nadu), Eknath Kerkar - wicketkeeper (Goa), Ricky Bhui - wicketkeeper (Andhra), Sai Kishore (Tamil Nadu), K Gowtham (Karnataka), Basil Thampi (Kerala), Ravi Teja (Hyderabad), V C Stephen (Andhra), Tanay Thyagrajan (Hyderabad), Lakshye Garg (Goa)
EAST ZONE: Manoj Tiwary - captain (Bengal), Virat Singh - vice captain (Jharkhand), Nazim Siddique (Jharkhand), Sudip Kumar Gharami (Bengal), Shantanu Mishra (Odisha), Anustup Mazumdar (Bengal), Riyan Parag (Assam), Kumar Kushagra - wicketkeeper (Jharkhand), Abishek Porel (Bengal), Shabaz Ahmed (Bengal), Shahbaz Nadeem (Jharkhand), Ishan Porel (Bengal), Akash Deep (Bengal), Mukthar Hussain (Assam), Mani Shankar Mura Singh (Tripura)
WEST ZONE: Ajinkya Rahane - captain (Mumbai), Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai), Prithvi Shaw (Mumbai), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai), Rahul Tripathi (Maharashtra), Chiraj Jani (Saurashtra), Het Patel (Gujarat), Hardik Tamore (Mumbai), Shams Mulani (Mumbai), Tanish Kotian (Mumbai), Atit Seth (Baroda), Chintan Gaja (Gujarat), Shardul Thakur (Mumbai), Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra), Satyajeet Bachhav (Maharashtra)
CENTRAL ZONE: Karan Sharma - captain (Uttar Pradesh), Shubham Sharma - vice captain (Madhya Pradesh), Himanshu Mantri - wicketkeeper (Madhya Pradesh), Yash Dubey (Madhya Pradesh), Priyam Garg (Uttar Pradesh), Rinku Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Ashok Maneria (Rajasthan), Akshay Wadkar - wicketkeeper (Vidarbha), Gaurav Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Venkatesh Iyer (Madhya Pradesh), Deepak Dhapola (Uttarakhand), Aniket Chaudhary (Rajasthan), Kumar Kartikey (Madhya Pradesh), Aditya Sarvatey (Vidarbha), Ankit Rajput (Uttar Pradesh)
NORTHEAST ZONE: Ashish Thapa - captain (Sikkim), Techi Neri (Arunachal), Jonathan Rongsen (Nagaland), Kishan Lyngdoh (Meghalaya), Ankur Malik (Sikkim), Bishworjit K (Manipur), G Lalbiakvela (Mizoram), R K Rex (Manipur), Khrievitso Kense (Nagaland), Techi Doria (Arunachal), Dippu Sangma (Meghalaya), Hokaito Zhimomi (Nagaland), L Kishan Singa (Manipur), Bobby Z (Mizoram), Mohammed Al Bashid (Manipur)
The BCCI broadcast partner is Star Sports, but the telecast and live streaming information of Duleep Trophy 2022 is not revealed as yet. However, if the match are shown live it will be on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. One can also follow all the news on myKhel.com.