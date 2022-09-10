Duleep Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane hammers double ton for West Zone

Chennai, Sept. 10: Ajinkya Rahane, looking to regain his spot in the Indian Test line-up, began the ongoing domestic season with a bang as he hammered an unbeaten double ton for West Zone during the ongoing Duleep Trophy.

The struggling Indian middle-order veteran made a big statement as he played a sizzling knock during West Zone's match against North East Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rahane, who has been out of form for a long while now, is attempting to find his way back into the Indian team.

During the match, Rahane spent a considerable time in the middle as he hammered an unbeaten knock. In his 264-ball 207 knock, the veteran Mumbai batsman smashed 18 boundaries and six sixes. Rahane put up a solid knock, showing glimpses of his peak form. If the Indian veteran continues to prove his mettle with the bat, selectors will be forced to take a look at him once again. The last time Rahane was part of the Indian Team was in January 2022 during India's tour of South Africa.

During the series, in the three matches against South Africa, Rahane struggled with the bat as he managed to score only 136 off six innings at an average of 22.67. He best was his only half-century during the series, when he scored 58 runs.

Meanwhile, coming to the ongoing Duleep Trophy, which got underway on Thursday (September 8th), after being put into bat by North East Zone, West Zone declared at 590/2 in 123 overs.

Apart from Rahane, youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered (228) a double ton, while Prithvi Shaw (113) scored a ton as West Zone posted a massive total. Rahul Tripathi (25n.o) and Rahane remained unbeaten. In response, North East Zone trailed by 405 runs, as they struggled to 185/7.

The ongoing Duleep Trophy will conclude on September 21.